Sauce Gardner Tweets 'I'm the Best Player in the Draft' Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

It's clear Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner isn't short on confidence heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

The Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback gave his thoughts on the upcoming class:

He is certainly in the conversation after earning consensus All-America honors and the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award last season. He tallied three interceptions and three sacks while leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

Gardner notably didn't give up a single touchdown in coverage over 33 collegiate games.

"I don't have plans on giving one up in the NFL," he said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Gardner as the No. 11 overall player and second-best cornerback available.

His confidence could be endearing to teams that want a player unafraid of the daily challenges in the league. Of course, Gardner is not the only one in the class who thinks highly of his abilities.

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said at his pro day.

Only one player can be the top overall pick in Las Vegas on April 28, although the prospects will get plenty of chances to prove themselves on the field during their pro careers.