White Sox's Lance Lynn to Miss 4 Weeks with Knee Injury; Will Undergo Surgery

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn has a small tear in his left knee and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Lynn will miss four weeks before returning to the mound, Rogers added. Reynaldo Lopez and Vince Velasquez figure to takeover while Lynn is sidelined.

The news comes after Lynn left his final spring training start on Saturday night with right knee discomfort. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings while striking out five batters.

Lynn also had issues with the same knee last season and was placed on the 10-day injured list. After the season ended, he spent nearly one month rehabbing, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the White Sox, who recently announced that reliever Garrett Crochet would miss the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

However, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Dallas Keuchel should be able to handle the starting load without Lynn. Kopech was recently elevated back to the starting rotation after spending the 2021 campaign in the bullpen.

Lynn, 34, was traded to the White Sox from the Texas Rangers before the 2021 season. He then signed a two-year, $38 million extension with Chicago.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The two-time All-Star had an impressive 2021 campaign, posting a 2.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 157 innings across 28 starts. He finished third in AL Cy Young voting behind former Toronto Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray and New York Yankees hurler Gerrit Cole.

Lynn figures to have another strong season in 2022 and could once again be a Cy Young candidate should he return without any setbacks.