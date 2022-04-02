Yankees Acquire Jose Trevino for Albert Abreu, Robert Ahlstrom in Trade with Rangers

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The New York Yankees have added catching depth ahead of the 2022 regular season.

Per an announcement from the Yankees, they are sending pitchers Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Jose Trevino.

Abreu is out of options, so he would have had to be included on the Yankees' Opening Day roster or agree to be sent down to the minors.

After posting a 5.15 ERA in 36.2 innings last season, Abreu was facing an uphill climb to make the bullpen in the Bronx. He is a solid buy-low option for a Rangers team in need of more bullpen depth.

Abreu has put together a strong spring with one hit allowed and no runs given up with six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Ahlstrom has yet to appear in a professional game. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Yankees in July's draft. The left-hander posted a 2.50 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 90 innings at Oregon in 2021.

Trevino will likely be New York's primary backup catcher to Kyle Higashioka to start the season, replacing Rob Brantly.

Though Brantly signed a minor-league deal in December with an invite to big-league camp, the addition of Trevino allows the Yankees to send him to the minors or even potentially release him.

Trevino has appeared in 159 games over the past four seasons with the Rangers. The 29-year-old hit .239/.267/.340 with a career-high five homers in 89 appearances last year.

The Yankees will open the 2022 regular season on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.