Daniil Medvedev Undergos Surgery on Hernia Injury, Will Miss 1-2 Months

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev announced Saturday that he will miss the next one to two months after undergoing hernia surgery.

Medvedev said he had been playing "with a small hernia" over "the last months." His announcement comes after he fell to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

It appears Medvedev is well on the road to recovery, too.

Medvedev captured the world No. 1 ranking in February after Novak Djokovic fell to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. However, he dropped back to No. 2 with an upset loss to Gael Monfils in the round of 32 at Indian Wells last month.

The 26-year-old was expected to have a better performance at the Miami Open but fell to Hurkacz, who went on to lose to Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the semifinals.

Medvedev's status for the upcoming French Open in May is now in question. Last year, he reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, but if his recovery lasts a full two months, he'll miss the tournament.

Even if he were to play at the French Open, Medvedev could face some difficulty. The start of clay-court season begins Monday, and playing in the events leading up to Roland Garros is important for players to get used to the surface.

If Medvedev skips clay-court season entirely, his focus will be on grass courts and Wimbledon, which is set to begin at the end of June. Hurkacz knocked him out in the fourth round of last year's Wimbledon.