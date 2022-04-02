Patriots' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After DeVante Parker Trade

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft selection from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 third-rounder, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Parker dominated with a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-touchdown season in 2019, but he hasn't been able to find that same form since.

Injuries have been a big culprit. Parker had 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 while missing seven games in total.

Shoulder and hamstring injuries kept Parker out for Weeks 5 to 7. He returned for the Dolphins' 26-11 loss to the Bills on Oct. 31 but went on injured reserve and missed four more games with a hamstring injury.

Perhaps a change of scenery within the AFC East will rejuvenate Parker's career.

Here's a look at how the Pats' depth chart may look with Parker in the mix alongside a salary-cap update.

Depth Chart

QB: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer

RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White

WR 1: DeVante Parker

WR 2: Kendrick Bourne

WR 3: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry

TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

LT: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron

LG: Mike Onwenu, William Sherman

C: David Andrews, James Ferentz

RG: James Ferentz, Drew Desjarlais

RT: Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu

Source: Ourlads

Salary Cap

The Patriots were listed as having an effective cap space of just $1,667,361 on Saturday, per Over the Cap. Parker has a 2022 cap number of $8,744,118, so that would put the Pats at $7,076,757 over.

Parker is notably under contract for two more seasons:

Of course, the Pats can still move some money around via restructures and extensions to be cap-compliant.

Notes

It seemed like Parker's days were numbered in Miami with the Dolphins acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs and signing Cedrick Wilson via free agency:

The Patriots were a logical trade partner considering their longtime interest in Parker, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Plus, the Pats' options to upgrade at wideout elsewhere proved fruitless, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

Ultimately, this trade made sense for both sides, as noted by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques:

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones already had a bevy of options to throw to last year en route to helping lead the Pats to a 10-win season and a playoff appearance.

Now he has another one in Parker, who could lead the team in receiving by the time the 2022 season is done.