Patriots' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After DeVante Parker Trade

Patriots' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After DeVante Parker TradeApril 2, 2022
The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft selection from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 third-rounder, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Parker dominated with a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-touchdown season in 2019, but he hasn't been able to find that same form since.
Injuries have been a big culprit. Parker had 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 while missing seven games in total.
Shoulder and hamstring injuries kept Parker out for Weeks 5 to 7. He returned for the Dolphins' 26-11 loss to the Bills on Oct. 31 but went on injured reserve and missed four more games with a hamstring injury.
Perhaps a change of scenery within the AFC East will rejuvenate Parker's career.
Here's a look at how the Pats' depth chart may look with Parker in the mix alongside a salary-cap update.
Depth Chart
QB: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer
RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White
WR 1: DeVante Parker
WR 2: Kendrick Bourne
WR 3: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry
TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
LT: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron
LG: Mike Onwenu, William Sherman
C: David Andrews, James Ferentz
RG: James Ferentz, Drew Desjarlais
RT: Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu
Source: Ourlads
Salary Cap
The Patriots were listed as having an effective cap space of just $1,667,361 on Saturday, per Over the Cap. Parker has a 2022 cap number of $8,744,118, so that would put the Pats at $7,076,757 over.
Parker is notably under contract for two more seasons:
Of course, the Pats can still move some money around via restructures and extensions to be cap-compliant.
Notes
It seemed like Parker's days were numbered in Miami with the Dolphins acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs and signing Cedrick Wilson via free agency:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Parker was always a longshot to return to Miami after the Wilson and Hill acquisitions.<br><br>Current Dolphins WR situation:<br><br>Tyreek Hill<br>Jaylen Waddle<br>Cedrick Wilson<br>-<br>Preston Williams<br>Trent Sherfield<br>Lynn Bowden Jr.<br>River Cracraft<br>Cody Core<br>Devonte Dedmon
The Patriots were a logical trade partner considering their longtime interest in Parker, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have long been impressed with WR DeVante Parker, and make a rare trade in the AFC East to acquire him. Meanwhile, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> shed salary and load up for the 2023 draft. Five picks in three rounds — two 1s, a 2, two 3s.
Plus, the Pats' options to upgrade at wideout elsewhere proved fruitless, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
Ultimately, this trade made sense for both sides, as noted by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques:
Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ
DeVante Parker didn’t necessarily fit the new mold of the Dolphins’ receiver room. He’ll have a chance to be Mac Jones’ number one receiver in New England, while the Dolphins add to their bevy of early round pics in 2023 <a href="https://t.co/YkkA94IxQg">https://t.co/YkkA94IxQg</a>
Second-year quarterback Mac Jones already had a bevy of options to throw to last year en route to helping lead the Pats to a 10-win season and a playoff appearance.
Now he has another one in Parker, who could lead the team in receiving by the time the 2022 season is done.