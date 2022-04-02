DeVante Parker, Mac Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After WR Traded to Patriots

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The New England Patriots are beefing up their passing game ahead of Mac Jones' second season in the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins.

Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Dolphins in 2021.

Now that he no longer has to share an offense with Tyreek Hill, the 29-year-old should get a fantasy football boost. Going from Tua Tagovailoa to Jones, who threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns as a rookie, might be an upgrade as well.

For Jones, he gets a pass-catcher who eclipsed 1,000 yards (1,202) in 2019. Parker isn't a massive game-changer, but he should help the 2021 first-round pick.

This trade isn't enough to catapult Jones into the QB1 category.

Pro Football Focus' Ian Hartitz listed him at No. 24 and cited the 23-year-old's lack of scrambling ability as a factor limiting his fantasy ceiling.

"In an offense with good but far from great skill-position weapons, Jones again projects as more of a game-manager type who will be a better real-life quarterback than fantasy difference-maker," Hartitz wrote.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Until he proves otherwise, Jones is best utilized in a streaming capacity rather than having him occupy a regular place in your squad.

Similarly, fantasy managers shouldn't go overboard with Parker.

He has played a full season only once in his NFL career, so him playing all 17 games in 2022 is no guarantee. On a per-game basis, his numbers are pretty good (3.6 receptions, 50.8 yards) but not otherworldly.

Between what he can achieve at his full potential and the different dimension he brings to the Patriots, it's easy to see how this move can pay off in a big way.

Expectations should nonetheless remain tempered for now.