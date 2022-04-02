Report: DeVante Parker Traded to Patriots; Dolphins Get 2023 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are trading wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The Dolphins will receive a third-round pick in 2023.

The move comes after Miami acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs and made him the NFL's highest-paid receiver.

The Dolphins also handed Xavien Howard a new five-year extension that gives him an additional $50.6 million. Trading Parker will force Miami to carry $5.4 million in dead money but frees up $3.3 million to offset the team's recent spending a little bit.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots "exhausted" all of the available routes to address the receiver position before turning their sights on Parker:

That isn't exactly a ringing endorsement of the 29-year-old. That the Dolphins are also willing to send him to another AFC East team could be telling, too.

Parker carries an obvious level of risk beacuse he has played a full season just once since entering the NFL in 2015. Granted, that year was also his best as he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

In terms of his quarterbacks, the 6'3" wideout hasn't been dealt a grand hand, either. He had a pre-breakout Ryan Tannehill throwing him passes when he first arrived, and things haven't been much better (Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brock Osweiler and Jay Cutler) from there.

Mac Jones might be the best QB with whom Parker has played.

For the Patriots, this could have a domino effect on a crowded receiver room.

Even though New England returns the bulk of last year's passing game, wideout was one of the team's biggest needs this offseason. None of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne nor Nelson Agholor is a true No. 1 option.

That's exactly what Parker can be if he stays healthy in 2022.