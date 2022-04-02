Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to $50M Contract; Becomes NFL's Top Paid CB

Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to $50M Contract; Becomes NFL's Top Paid CBApril 2, 2022
The Miami Dolphins and veteran cornerback Xavien Howard reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension on Friday with $50 million in new money, per multiple reports.
Field Yates @FieldYates
The Dolphins and Howard agreed to a restructured contract prior to last season with an understanding that a new deal would be discussed this offseason. <br><br>Miami takes care of one of the best players in the league and has a core piece under contract for 5 more years. <a href="https://t.co/lZJorlmMXS">https://t.co/lZJorlmMXS</a>
Howard had been under contract through 2024 with a cap hit of $16.3 million in 2022, $16.3 million in 2023 and $13.5 million in 2024, per Spotrac.
The two years and $50.7 million added to his current deal—he's now under contract through the 2026 season—represents an average annual value of $25.3 million per year, the highest mark among cornerbacks.
It's also a bit of massaging of the concept of AAV from Howard's agent to suggest he's the highest-paid corner in the game, since over the totality of his now five-year contract he'll be averaging about $18 million per year.
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
So it's two years added to the deal for Xavien Howard and $50.7 million in money added so technically an extension at $25.345 million per year. It's a DeAndre Hopkins-esque contract sweetening that will muddle the notion of who the highest-paid CB is. For Howard, a nice bump.
Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman
Remember the new money APY for DeAndre Hopkins after he was traded skewing the WR market and leading to a standoff between the Packers and Davante Adams?<br><br>Jaire Alexander's camp will surely use Xavien Howard's new money APY as a reference point instead of his "actual" APY. <a href="https://t.co/b4296OLF7N">https://t.co/b4296OLF7N</a>
Field Yates @FieldYates
The Dolphins’ spending spree includes:<br><br>Tyreek Hill: 4-yr, $120M<br>Xavien Howard: 2-yr, $50.7M<br>Terron Armstead: 5-yr, $87.5M max<br>Cedrick Wilson: 3-yr, $22.5M<br>Connor Williams: 2-yr, $14M<br>Chase Edmonds: 2-yr, $12.6M<br>Teddy Bridgewater: 1-yr, $6.5M<br>Raheem Mostert: 1-yr, $3.125M<br><br>🐬 💰
Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey previously held—or currently holds, depending on which agent's definition of AAV you subscribe to—the highest AAV at the position at $20 million.
Regardless of where Howard falls precisely on that scale, he's one of the highest-paid corners in the game, and for good reason. The 28-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in the 2020 season after picking off 10 passes.
Last year he registered 50 tackles, five interceptions, 16 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a defensive touchdown, pairing with Byron Jones to give the Dolphins a solid one-two punch at the position.
Miami's secondary ranked as PFF's eighth-best last season, with Howard obviously playing a big part in that strong rating.