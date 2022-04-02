Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to $50M Contract; Becomes NFL's Top Paid CB

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and veteran cornerback Xavien Howard reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension on Friday with $50 million in new money, per multiple reports.

Howard had been under contract through 2024 with a cap hit of $16.3 million in 2022, $16.3 million in 2023 and $13.5 million in 2024, per Spotrac.

The two years and $50.7 million added to his current deal—he's now under contract through the 2026 season—represents an average annual value of $25.3 million per year, the highest mark among cornerbacks.

It's also a bit of massaging of the concept of AAV from Howard's agent to suggest he's the highest-paid corner in the game, since over the totality of his now five-year contract he'll be averaging about $18 million per year.

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey previously held—or currently holds, depending on which agent's definition of AAV you subscribe to—the highest AAV at the position at $20 million.

Regardless of where Howard falls precisely on that scale, he's one of the highest-paid corners in the game, and for good reason. The 28-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in the 2020 season after picking off 10 passes.

Last year he registered 50 tackles, five interceptions, 16 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a defensive touchdown, pairing with Byron Jones to give the Dolphins a solid one-two punch at the position.

Miami's secondary ranked as PFF's eighth-best last season, with Howard obviously playing a big part in that strong rating.