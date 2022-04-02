X

    Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to $50M Contract; Becomes NFL's Top Paid CB

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2022

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins and veteran cornerback Xavien Howard reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension on Friday with $50 million in new money, per multiple reports. 

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    The Dolphins and Xavien Howard have agreed to a five-year deal with $50M in new money, per source.<br><br>Howard now becomes the highest-paid CB in the league by APY, making over $24M annually

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The Dolphins and Howard agreed to a restructured contract prior to last season with an understanding that a new deal would be discussed this offseason. <br><br>Miami takes care of one of the best players in the league and has a core piece under contract for 5 more years. <a href="https://t.co/lZJorlmMXS">https://t.co/lZJorlmMXS</a>

    Howard had been under contract through 2024 with a cap hit of $16.3 million in 2022, $16.3 million in 2023 and $13.5 million in 2024, per Spotrac.

    The two years and $50.7 million added to his current deal—he's now under contract through the 2026 season—represents an average annual value of $25.3 million per year, the highest mark among cornerbacks. 

    It's also a bit of massaging of the concept of AAV from Howard's agent to suggest he's the highest-paid corner in the game, since over the totality of his now five-year contract he'll be averaging about $18 million per year. 

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    So it's two years added to the deal for Xavien Howard and $50.7 million in money added so technically an extension at $25.345 million per year. It's a DeAndre Hopkins-esque contract sweetening that will muddle the notion of who the highest-paid CB is. For Howard, a nice bump.

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Remember the new money APY for DeAndre Hopkins after he was traded skewing the WR market and leading to a standoff between the Packers and Davante Adams?<br><br>Jaire Alexander's camp will surely use Xavien Howard's new money APY as a reference point instead of his "actual" APY. <a href="https://t.co/b4296OLF7N">https://t.co/b4296OLF7N</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The Dolphins’ spending spree includes:<br><br>Tyreek Hill: 4-yr, $120M<br>Xavien Howard: 2-yr, $50.7M<br>Terron Armstead: 5-yr, $87.5M max<br>Cedrick Wilson: 3-yr, $22.5M<br>Connor Williams: 2-yr, $14M<br>Chase Edmonds: 2-yr, $12.6M<br>Teddy Bridgewater: 1-yr, $6.5M<br>Raheem Mostert: 1-yr, $3.125M<br><br>🐬 💰

    Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey previously held—or currently holds, depending on which agent's definition of AAV you subscribe to—the highest AAV at the position at $20 million.

    Regardless of where Howard falls precisely on that scale, he's one of the highest-paid corners in the game, and for good reason. The 28-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in the 2020 season after picking off 10 passes.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    The Dolphins are assembling a nice collection of talented core players. <br><br>Tyreek Hill. Emmanuel Ogbah. Terron Armstead. Jaylen Waddle. Mike Gesicki. Byron Jones. Jerome Baker. Christian Wilkins. Jevon Holland. <br><br>Xavien Howard is the Dolphins' best player.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Last year he registered 50 tackles, five interceptions, 16 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a defensive touchdown, pairing with Byron Jones to give the Dolphins a solid one-two punch at the position. 

    Miami's secondary ranked as PFF's eighth-best last season, with Howard obviously playing a big part in that strong rating. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.