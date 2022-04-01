Former MMA Fighter Stephan Bonnar Says He 'Lost Everything' in House Fire

David Becker/WireImage

Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar's Nevada home was destroyed in a fire this week.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bonnar said he "lost everything" in the fire.

"No more casa," he added.

Along with the video, Bonnar wrote a caption on the post: "Appreciate all the prayers, please send some to the rest of (The Ultimate Fighter 1 team). Been a rough year for a lot of us."

Bonnar did say in the video that he was able to salvage some of the memorabilia from his mixed martial arts career. The 44-year-old showed off the gloves from his iconic fight with Forrest Griffin at The Ultimate Fighter 1 finale in April 2005.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that the Henderson Fire Department received a call about a residential fire on Monday afternoon.

"Due to high winds and the closeness to the neighboring homes, the first responders called on the Clark County FD for backup in order to get the blaze out," TMZ wrote. "The fire was extinguished nearly an hour later."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Bonnar was one of the fighters cast on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. He advanced to the final with a submission win over Mike Swick in the semifinals.

The final between Bonnar and Griffin is widely regarded as the most important bout in UFC history. Griffin won the three-round slugfest by unanimous decision, but UFC president Dana White rewarded both men with a contract on the basis of their performance.

Bonnar had an 8-7 record in his UFC tenure (15-9 overall), with his final fight for the promotion coming against Anderson Silva at UFC 153. The Indiana native had one more fight after that, losing to Tito Ortiz by split decision at Bellator 131 in November 2014.