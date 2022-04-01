X

    Seahawks' DK Metcalf Talks Diet, Says He Eats 1 Meal and 3-4 Bags of Candy a Day

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 1, 2022

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is one of the most talented and physically imposing wide receivers in the NFL, which is all the more impressive when you consider his diet. 

    Metcalf told Kevin Garnett on the KG Certified show that he has one meal, a cup of coffee and three to four bags of candy per day. 

    SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a> is on that candy diet 🍬 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KGCertified?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KGCertified</a>: <a href="https://t.co/zFu7GS4IcI">https://t.co/zFu7GS4IcI</a><a href="https://twitter.com/KevinGarnett5KG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinGarnett5KG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHawks</a> <a href="https://t.co/RO1DFJPs2g">pic.twitter.com/RO1DFJPs2g</a>

    He told Garnett he starts his day by working out, grabs a coffee around noon that will "hold me until like four, five o'clock," orders some candy and water around 4:30 p.m., eats dinner around eight or nine p.m. and goes to sleep. 

    And that's every day. That's his entire diet. This guy, below, thrives on that food regiment:

    𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews

    DK Metcalf with an 84-yard TD to start off <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> 👀<br><br>(🎥 via NFL)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/sdClSlHrrs">pic.twitter.com/sdClSlHrrs</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Watching this highlight of <a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a>, who thinks he's got a chance at winning the 100m against some of the elite U.S. sprinters?<br><br>Find out as <a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a> runs the men's 100m at the <a href="https://twitter.com/usatf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usatf</a> Golden Games at Mt. SAC today at 3:15 p.m. ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a>.<a href="https://t.co/w7IaOBw4Nn">pic.twitter.com/w7IaOBw4Nn</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Three years ago...<a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> performance was OUT OF THIS WORLD. 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/CoXemEfX9T">pic.twitter.com/CoXemEfX9T</a>

    Some guys are just built different. Of course, it helps having the metabolism of a 24-year-old. But just imagine what Metcalf could do if he maximized his calories and nutrition...

