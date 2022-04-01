Seahawks' DK Metcalf Talks Diet, Says He Eats 1 Meal and 3-4 Bags of Candy a Day

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is one of the most talented and physically imposing wide receivers in the NFL, which is all the more impressive when you consider his diet.

Metcalf told Kevin Garnett on the KG Certified show that he has one meal, a cup of coffee and three to four bags of candy per day.

He told Garnett he starts his day by working out, grabs a coffee around noon that will "hold me until like four, five o'clock," orders some candy and water around 4:30 p.m., eats dinner around eight or nine p.m. and goes to sleep.

And that's every day. That's his entire diet. This guy, below, thrives on that food regiment:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Some guys are just built different. Of course, it helps having the metabolism of a 24-year-old. But just imagine what Metcalf could do if he maximized his calories and nutrition...