NFL Odds 2022: Over/Under Regular-Season Win Totals for All 32 Teams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have lost Bruce Arians, but the oddsmakers still think they're one of the NFL's two best teams heading into the 2022 season.

The Bucs and Buffalo Bills currently lead the NFL with a win total of 11.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs are immediately behind with an 11-win total, while the defending champion Los Angeles Rams trail behind with a 10.5-win number, tied with the Dallas Cowboys.

2022 NFL Season Over-Under Win Totals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Green Bay Packers 11

Kansas City Chiefs 11

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 10.5

Denver Broncos 10

Los Angeles Chargers 10

Cincinnati Bengals 10

San Francisco 49ers 10

Tennessee Titans 9.5

Baltimore Ravens 9.5

Indianapolis Colts 9.5

Minnesota Vikings 9

Arizona Cardinals 9

Miami Dolphins 9

Las Vegas Raiders 8.5

Philadelphia Eagles 8.5

New England Patriots 8.5

New Orleans Saints 8

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

Washington Commanders 7.5

Chicago Bears 7

New York Giants 7

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

Detroit Lions 6

Carolina Panthers 6

New York Jets 5.5

Atlanta Falcons 5

Houston Texans 4.5

It's worth noting that win totals aren't a direct correlation to Super Bowl odds. The Cowboys' number is the same as the Rams, but they are 17-1 to win the Super Bowl versus the Rams' 10-1 odds.

That likely owes to the NFC East projecting as one of the worst divisions in the NFL, whereas the NFC West is one of the best. The Bucs' regular-season win total is also undoubtedly impacted by two of the four worst teams in football playing in the NFC South.

The Falcons, fresh off trading Matt Ryan and the loss of Calvin Ridley to a suspension, appear destined for a rebuild, according to the oddsmakers. The Texans have a dearth of talent on both sides of the ball and remain in the infancy of a rebuild thanks to a series of poor management decisions late in Bill O'Brien's tenure.

The trade of Deshaun Watson may finally allow the team to restock its talent coffers, but that won't help much in 2022.

The Cleveland Browns' regular-season number is currently off the board. Books are likely waiting to see whether the NFL suspends Watson for his off-field conduct before posting a win total, which will be heavily influenced by the number of games (if any) Watson misses. Watson is currently being sued by 22 women who accuse him of sexual misconduct; two different Texas grand juries refused to indict him on criminal charges.

