    South Carolina's Dawn Staley Wins 2022 Naismith Women's Coach of the Year

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 31, 2022

    AP Photo/Gerry Broome

    For the second time, Dawn Staley is the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

    The South Carolina coach won the profession's top honor Wednesday for the second time in three years. She's led the Gamecocks to a 33-2 record and a second straight Final Four appearance.

