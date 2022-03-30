South Carolina's Dawn Staley Wins 2022 Naismith Women's Coach of the Year

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

For the second time, Dawn Staley is the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

The South Carolina coach won the profession's top honor Wednesday for the second time in three years. She's led the Gamecocks to a 33-2 record and a second straight Final Four appearance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.