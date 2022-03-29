Julius Randle Trade Rumors: League Sources Think Knicks Could Deal PF in Offseason

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Julius Randle could be headed for a separation following a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that "some people around the league feel he’s acting in a 'James Harden type of way' that suggests he wants a new place of work next season."

Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season. Those numbers aren't too far off from last year (24.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 6.0 APG), which is when he made his first All-Star team. His shooting has fallen off, though, as he's hitting 30.5 percent of his three-pointers, well off his pace (41.1 percent) from one season ago.

More than that, the 27-year-old hasn't been a tone-setter after signing a four-year, $117.1 million extension, a deal that effectively cemented him as one of the Knicks' team leaders.

In January, Randle displayed contrition after giving a thumbs down gesture to fans inside Madison Square Garden in a come-from-behind victory over the Boston Celtics. He told reporters after the game he was telling fans to "shut the f--k up," as if the message wasn't clear already.

Following Monday's 109-104 win over the Chicago, the 6'8" forward wasn't in a celebratory mood. He hauled down a rebound in the final seconds and flung the ball backward as he walked on his own to the locker room.

Making the parallels to Harden is understandable because the 10-time All-Star wasn't subtle when he reached the conclusion he wanted to leave the Houston Rockets and then the Brooklyn Nets.

Forecasting that Randle might force his way out like Harden did, however, implies that he will have a robust trade market in which teams are indifferent about him going scorched earth with his current team.

Ahead of February's trade deadline, Berman spoke to an NBA scout who said Randle has "a low trade value" and "hasn't come across as a good teammate."

For Randle and the Knicks, coming to the conclusion that they're better off moving in opposite directions is the easy part.

Finding a team that's willing to acquire Randle and take on his contract may not be so straightforward.