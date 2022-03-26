Mick Schumacher Transported to Hospital After Crash in F1 Qualifying in Saudi Arabia

Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One driver Mick Schumacher was airlifted to hospital after crashing during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Schumacher's team, Haas, tweeted that the driver was "physically in a good condition" but taken to hospital by helicopter for precautionary reasons.

According to ESPN's Laurence Edmondson, Schumacher lost control of his car and crashed into a barrier during qualifying. He was conscious and appeared to be OK before being taken to the hospital.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, released a statement noting that a medical check revealed Schumacher had suffered no injuries.

