Mick Schumacher Airlifted to Hospital After F1 Qualifying Crash in Saudi Arabia

Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One driver Mick Schumacher was airlifted to the hospital after crashing during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Schumacher's team, Haas, tweeted that the driver was "physically in a good condition" but taken to hospital by helicopter for precautionary reasons.

According to ESPN's Laurence Edmondson, Schumacher lost control of his car and crashed into a barrier during qualifying. He was conscious and appeared to be OK before being taken to the hospital.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, released a statement noting that a medical check revealed Schumacher had suffered no injuries.

Despite the fact that Schumacher escaped the wreck in good condition, Haas announced that he will not compete in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

Schumacher is the 23-year-old son of German F1 racing legend Michael Schumacher, who was a seven-time points champion and 91-time race winner in Formula One.

The younger Schumacher made his F1 debut in 2020 as a test driver after previously racing on several other circuits, including Formula 2.

He appeared in 22 F1 races last season and finished 19th in the standings. So far this season, Schumacher is 11th in the standings through one race.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Schumacher was fortunate to escape injury Saturday, as his car broke into two pieces upon impact, per Edmondson.