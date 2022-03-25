X

    Nets' Ben Simmons 'Feeling a Lot Less Pain' with Back Injury After Epidural

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2022

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Friday that guard Ben Simmons is improving in his recovery from a back injury.

    According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Nash said Simmons has made progress and "is feeling a lot less pain."

    Simmons, who has yet to appear in a game this season, recently received an epidural to treat a herniated disk.

