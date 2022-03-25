Jake Paul Announces 6th Boxing Fight of Career Will Take Place in August

AP Photo/Ian Walton

Former YouTube star and professional boxer Jake Paul has a timetable for his return to the ring.

Paul announced on Instagram on Friday that his sixth pro bout will take place in August. The 25-year-old is 5-0 in his career and is coming off a sixth-round knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December.

Paul didn't specify the date of his return or his opponent. He was originally set to face Tommy Fury in December, but Fury withdrew from the matchup due to injury. The 22-year-old Brit, who is the younger brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is expected to return to action on April 23 on the undercard of his brother's title defense against Dillian Whyte.

If Fury is victorious, he could call out Paul for a summer bout. But Paul was unhappy with Fury for pulling out of their scheduled fight and expressed doubt in a future pairing between the two.

"I don't think a fight will ever happen. I don't wanna give him the opportunity. He had his shot," Paul said in December. "I'd like to see him have to fight 20 more times to even get the same payday he was gonna get vs me. Sorry Tommy, it's not gonna happen."

Paul has built himself into one of the most talked about figures in combat sports, so there are many people clamoring to fight him. The Mirror's Martin Domin also named former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as a potential opponent for Paul.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Paul is away from the ring, he's been acting as the lead promoter for Amanda Serrano ahead of her high-profile title fight against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor on April 30 in Madison Square Garden.