Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Thursday's Results

The action at the 2022 Miami Open continued to heat up Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The women's second round began, while the men's first round continued. Naomi Osaka continued her strong play in her match against Angelique Kerber, and there were a few notable upsets on the women's side as multiple seeded players failed to advance.

Here's a look at the full results from Thursday's slate:

Women's Singles - Second Round

Anna Kalinskaya def. No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3

No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Magda Linette 7-6 (1), 6-2

No. 9 Danielle Collins def. Anna Bondar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Katerina Siniakova def. No. 11 Emma Raducanu 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Naomi Osaka def. No. 13 Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3

Heather Watson def. No. 15 Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Karolina Muchova def. No. 18 Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-6 (3)

No. 19 Tamara Zidansek def. Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2

No. 22 Belinda Bencic def. Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 25 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4

Alison Riske def. No. 31 Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2

Kaia Kanepi def. No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

Lucia Bronzetti def. Stefanie Voegele 6-2, 6-1

Daria Saville def. Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-2

Men's Singles - First Round

Ugo Humbert def. Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Lloyd George Harris def. Facundo Bagnis 6-3, 6-3

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Emilio Gomez 6-2, 6 (2)-7, 6-1

Sebastian Korda def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-1

Pedro Martinez Portero def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 2-0 (retired)

Jeffrey John Wolf def. Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-4

Jenson Brooksby def. Federico Coria 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Alexei Popyrin def. Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Jordan Thompson def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (1) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4

Kamil Majchrzak def. Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4

Mikhail Kukushkin def. Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4

Arthur Rinderknech def. Laslo Djere 6-2, 7 (8)-6 (6)

Tommy Paul def. Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4

Andy Murray def. Federico Delbonis 7-6 (4), 6-1

Osaka was the headliner once again as it appeared she found a groove with another straight-sets victory, this time taking down Kerber to end a four-match losing streak against the German. It was the first match between the two since 2018, when Kerber topped Osaka in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Osaka was strong with her serve, winning 88.9 percent of her first service points, per WTA's official website. Osaka also converted 23 return points and three of her seven break-point opportunities.

Osaka staved off all of Kerber's break-point chances and hasn't been broken in four consecutive sets.

"She’s like the first high-seeded player I’ve beaten this year," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "I feel like I came into the match wanting to dictate. My power on the shots was working really well."

Prior to the Miami Open, Osaka struggled in her second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion was brought to tears during the match after a fan heckled her. She addressed the crowd after the match, a rare time that a losing player takes the microphone.

Osaka told reporters after her first-round win Wednesday that she has begun seeing a therapist:

"I think for me, the situation in Indian Wells, I've kind of thought back on it. I realize I've never been heckled. I've been booed, but not like a direct yell-out kind of thing. It kind of took me out of my element. I feel like I'm prepared for it now. I was kind of bracing myself before the match to just know that's a thing that could happen now. I think I just needed to change my mindset a little."

Osaka's win sets up a third-round match against Karolina Muchova, who is coming off an impressive upset win over 18th-seeded Leylah Fernandez. Osaka and Muchova have faced each other twice before, with each of them earning a win.