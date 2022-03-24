Chiefs' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Marquez Valdes-Scantling $30M Contract

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Kansas City Chiefs have landed their first post-Tyreek Hill weapon, signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the deal is for a maximum of $36 million and will pay Valdes-Scantling $18 million over the first two seasons.

