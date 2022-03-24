Former LSU LB Damone Clark Likely Out Rookie Season After Surgery on Spine Injury

Former LSU LB Damone Clark Likely Out Rookie Season After Surgery on Spine InjuryMarch 24, 2022
Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark was projected as one of the best players at his position in this year's NFL draft class, but a reported injury will likely affect his stock.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Clark will undergo spinal fusion surgery Thursday after an MRI at the scouting combine showed a herniated disk. Clark is expected to make a full recovery, but he will likely miss his rookie season.
A Baton Rouge native, Clark was a hometown player for the Tigers. In his four-year run with LSU, he appeared in 50 games and established himself as one of the top linebackers in the country.
Clark started 12 games as a senior in 2021 and ranked second in the nation with 135 total tackles, the fourth-most in a season in program history. He added 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned second-team All-SEC honors and was named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award.
Clark had a solid performance at the scouting combine, clocking a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash. He also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical and 10'7" broad jump.
B/R's Scouting Department ranks him as the No. 6 linebacker in the NFL draft: "Clark has all the tools and physicality to be a top-tier run defender, but inconsistent eyes and an unnatural feel for coverage bring forth a fair bit of caution with his projection."
Despite his injury, Clark has the potential to be an impact player when he recovers. A team that takes a chance on him in the draft could land a steal.