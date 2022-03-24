Former LSU LB Damone Clark Likely Out Rookie Season After Surgery on Spine Injury

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark was projected as one of the best players at his position in this year's NFL draft class, but a reported injury will likely affect his stock.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Clark will undergo spinal fusion surgery Thursday after an MRI at the scouting combine showed a herniated disk. Clark is expected to make a full recovery, but he will likely miss his rookie season.

A Baton Rouge native, Clark was a hometown player for the Tigers. In his four-year run with LSU, he appeared in 50 games and established himself as one of the top linebackers in the country.

Clark started 12 games as a senior in 2021 and ranked second in the nation with 135 total tackles, the fourth-most in a season in program history. He added 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned second-team All-SEC honors and was named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award.

Clark had a solid performance at the scouting combine, clocking a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash. He also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical and 10'7" broad jump.

B/R's Scouting Department ranks him as the No. 6 linebacker in the NFL draft: "Clark has all the tools and physicality to be a top-tier run defender, but inconsistent eyes and an unnatural feel for coverage bring forth a fair bit of caution with his projection."

Despite his injury, Clark has the potential to be an impact player when he recovers. A team that takes a chance on him in the draft could land a steal.