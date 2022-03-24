NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Jalen Brunson Linked to Pistons in Free Agency

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

With Cade Cunningham closing out his rookie season looking like a future superstar, the Detroit Pistons are looking to surround him with an established high-level veteran player through free agency this summer.

On the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto reported the Pistons "have an eye" for Jalen Brunson and could pursue Deandre Ayton.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is also a center option Detroit could take a look at.

Ayton's status with the Phoenix Suns is going to be one of the biggest offseason storylines in the NBA. The two sides attempted to negotiate a long-term extension before the start of the 2021-22 season, but they were unable to agree to terms.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported those talks ended because Ayton was expecting the full five-year max offer, but Suns governor Robert Sarver never presented it to him.

Per CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, the rookie max extension for Ayton would have come in around $172.5 million over five years. The 23-year-old is having another stellar season for a Suns team that has the best record in the league (59-14).

Ayton is averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and has the best defensive rating of his career (105), per Basketball-Reference.com. Assuming the Suns make a qualifying offer this summer, he will be a restricted free agent. This would allow the team to match any potential offer he receives.

Brunson has been one of the breakout stars of this season with the Dallas Mavericks. He's averaging 16.2 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting. The 25-year-old is only making $1.8 million in 2021-22, the final year of his rookie deal.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the Pistons called Dallas about Brunson prior to the trade deadline, but the Mavericks were asking for Cunningham in return.

B/R's Eric Pincus reported in January that Brunson is seeking a deal in the four-year, $80 million range. Dallas already has $150.7 million in cap allocations for next season.

Robinson, who will also be eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, has developed into a solid starting center this season after primarily coming off the bench the past three years. He's averaging 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds in 66 games this season.

The Pistons have the potential to have a very good young nucleus on their roster after the draft. They currently have the third-worst record in the NBA (20-53) and are in line to get another high lottery pick.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, is averaging 21.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 14 starts since Feb. 16.