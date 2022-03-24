Drake Donates $1M in Bitcoin to LeBron James Family Foundation

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake was in a giving mood after a significant gambling victory, which was reportedly good news for the LeBron James Family Foundation.

TMZ Sports reported the rapper won big while playing an online roulette game and donated some of the money in the form of $1 million in bitcoin to the charity. James was in Toronto on Friday when his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Raptors and celebrated with Drake.

"Through its I PROMISE program, the foundation serves more than 1,400 Akron-area students by providing them with the programs, support and mentors they need to succeed in school and beyond," the LeBron James Family Foundation website says.

The Lakers won that game in overtime 128-123, and the King talked about what an "honor" it was to play in front of Drake:

He finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.