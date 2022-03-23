Chiefs' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Tyreek Hill Trade

Set Number: X163917 TK1

The Kansas Chiefs will look to move forward without Tyreek Hill after trading the receiver to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Money was a significant factor in these talks, with Hill set to become a free agent next season. As Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted, the squad had to consider a trade after Davante Adams earned a massive extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trading the wideout not only keeps the team from making a long-term commitment to Hill, but it also clears significant room in the salary cap for 2022:

The team now has an estimated $26.2 million of cap space free for 2022, per Spotrac, fourth-most in the NFL.

The question is how will the Chiefs move forward on the field without one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL.

Chiefs Updated Depth Chart

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Shane Buechele

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Derrick Gore, Brenden Knox

FB: Michael Burton

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon

WR: Mecole Hardman, Joe Fortson

TE: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray

LT: Orlando Brown, Prince Tega Wanogho, Roderick Johnson

LG: Joe Thuney, Nick Allegretti

C: Creed Humphrey, Darryl Williams

RG: Trey Smith

RT: Lucas Niang, Andrew Wylie

The Chiefs offense finished last season with the fourth-most points and third-most yards in the NFL, but there could be significant question marks about the passing attack without Hill.

Patrick Mahomes has been a star since taking over as starting quarterback in 2018, yet this will be the first time he will be losing significant continuity from last season. Not only is Hill now gone, but Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson have also left in free agency.

Mecole Hardman becomes the only returning receiver with more than 100 receiving yards last season.

The free-agent addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster becomes even bigger after the latest trade, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers player is coming off a shoulder injury that ended his 2021 season after just five games. He was struggling even before the injury with just 15 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns.

Since earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Smith-Schuster has averaged just 45.8 receiving yards per game over the last three years.

While tight end Travis Kelce will obviously handle a key role in the passing attack, adding more help at receiver should become a priority before the start of next season.

The added cap space could allow the Chiefs to add help in free agency, with options including Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Marquez Valdez-Scantling. The latter is reportedly visiting the Chiefs on Wednesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and could be a direct replacement for Hill as a deep threat.

Kansas City could also target a receiver in the upcoming NFL draft, with the team holding the No. 29 and No. 30 picks in the first round.