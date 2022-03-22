Juan Soto, Nationals Reportedly Agree to $17.1M Contract Before Arbitration Deadline

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Washington Nationals and star right fielder Juan Soto reportedly will not be headed to arbitration ahead of the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Soto and the National League East team agreed to a $17.1 million deal for the upcoming campaign so they can avoid the arbitration process.

Soto wasn't the only one Washington avoided arbitration with, as Feinsand reported it agreed to a $10 million deal with first baseman Josh Bell.

Bell slashed .261/.347/.476 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI in his first season with the Nationals in 2021.

Yet Soto is the headliner as the face of the franchise at just 23 years old.

His resume already includes a World Series crown, two Silver Sluggers, a batting title and an All-Star selection. He is the exact type of player the Nationals surely want to build around.

Soto slashed .313/.465/.534 with 29 home runs, 95 RBI and a league-best 145 walks in 2021 as a bright spot for a team that finished in last place in the National League East at 65-97.

This likely won't be the last time he goes through this process with the only MLB team he has ever known. After all, Spotrac notes he is eligible for arbitration again in 2023 and 2024 before unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Keeping him will likely remain a priority for the Nationals as long as he continues to produce at such a high level, and there is no reason to think he won't given his track record.