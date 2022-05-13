2022 Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini

The Seattle Seahawks will begin a new era in 2022 after they traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and the upcoming season could be a difficult one for the team.

With Drew Lock likely set to be under center in 2022, the Seahawks offense could struggle more than it has for at least a decade. In addition, the team appears to be headed for a rebuild, so the expectations aren't particularly high for the coming campaign.

Seattle also faces an uphill battle in the NFC West, with the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals all having made the playoffs in 2021. Having to face each divisional opponent twice, the Seahawks will certainly face some challenges in 2022.

The NFL unveiled the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, and Seattle's first test will come in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Here's a full look at the schedule and some analysis on key opponents.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Schedule

Full television schedule information can be found on the team's official website.

Analysis

The Seahawks finished fourth in the NFC West last season with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 campaign. And their odds at finishing better in 2022 aren't great.

Having to play the Rams, Cardinals and 49ers doesn't bode well for Seattle's chances.

The Rams, who won the Super Bowl last season, will have one of the best offenses in the NFL next season with Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson all set to take the field together.

In addition, L.A. is expected to have a talented defense headlined by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams will be the gold standard in the NFC West, and it's going to be hard for any team to take them down. But it's going to be especially difficult for the Seahawks.

Arizona, meanwhile, will be looking to improve upon a 2021 season in which it finished 11-6. With Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore and James Conner set to return next season, the Cards' offense should be just as potent as it was last year.

And while the Cardinals lost some big playmakers on defense in Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks, they still figure to be effective in 2022 with players like J.J. Watt, Isaiah Simmons and Budda Baker set to take the field.

As for the 49ers, Trey Lance is set to become the team's starting quarterback in his second season. He'll have some impressive pass-catchers, too, with Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel expected to be among his top targets.

San Francisco reached the NFC Championship Game last season, and there's no reason they can't get there behind Lance, the 2021 third overall pick.

In addition to divisional opponents, the Seahawks will have key matchups against the Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle's game against Denver is significant because it will mark the return of Wilson to Lumen Field. The Broncos are going to put it all on the line in what is expected to be an emotional day for Wilson.

The Broncos' offense is expected to be one of the best in the AFC as Wilson will be joined by Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton. They shouldn't have any issue carving up a Seattle defense that has seen better days.

Las Vegas will also present an interesting challenge for Seattle. Quarterback Derek Carr finally has an elite wide receiver in Davante Adams, and the Raiders' offense should be revamped in 2022 under head coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders haven't defeated the Seahawks since 2010, but considering both teams look very different, anything is possible entering their 2022 matchup.

Kansas City is also always a tough matchup with an offense that includes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Much like the Broncos, the Chiefs should encounter few problems against the Seattle defense.