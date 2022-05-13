2022 New England Patriots Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots enter the 2022 NFL season with high expectations for second-year quarterback Mac Jones after reaching the postseason last year with him under center.

The 23-year-old, who was selected 15th overall in the 2021 draft, led New England to a 10-7 record last year in what was one of the more impressive seasons for a rookie quarterback in recent memory. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

However, there's been a shakeup in the Patriots' organization this offseason with Josh McDaniels being hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's unclear how Jones will perform under a new offensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick's squad still figures to remain one of the most difficult teams to defeat in 2022, though it's hard to ignore the fact that the AFC has become much more competitive this offseason. So, it's no guarantee the Pats will make it back to the playoffs.

With quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson in the AFC, Jones is going to face a real test in his second season.

The NFL unveiled the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, and New England's first challenge will come in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. That said, here's a full look at the schedule and some analysis on key opponents.

2022 New England Patriots Schedule

Analysis

The Patriots finished second in the AFC East in 2021, but the division should be much more competitive in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins expected to give New England a run for its money.

Considering the Patriots will play their AFC East rivals twice, stockpiling wins against those teams will be important in determining seeding. And while the Bills are expected to win the division for the third straight season, New England has a good chance of taking the second spot if it can hold off Tua Tagovailoa and Miami.

Defeating the Dolphins will be no easy task for Belichick's squad, though. The Patriots have lost their last three matchups against Miami dating back to September 2020 and have lost four of their past five meetings with the Fins.

In addition, Miami added one of the best wide receivers in the league this offseason in Tyreek Hill, who shouldn't have a particularly difficult time carving up the New England secondary after J.C. Jackson signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Patriots can't beat the Dolphins at least once in 2022, they could be in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons.

In addition to some tough divisional matchups, New England will also get its first look at Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, which reached the Super Bowl last season. With a revamped offensive line, the Bengals look even more dangerous than they did in 2021, which will make them a tough opponent.

Burrow has some of the best pass-catchers in the game in Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. He also has a top-notch running back in Joe Mixon. Seeing as how the Cincinnati offense carved up opposing defenses in 2021, there's no reason they won't do the same in 2022.

Two other significant matchups for the Patriots include games against the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers have consistently been one of the NFC's top teams with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers under center, and it's hard to imagine the franchise not being one of the best in 2022.

The Patriots haven't faced the Packers at Lambeau Field since Thanksgiving Weekend in 2014, so that alone makes this matchup one of the most intriguing on the schedule. If Jones can keep pace with Rodgers, who has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, New England could stand a chance.

The biggest question for the Patriots in this matchup will be how well the defense limits Rodgers. New England didn't make many offseason additions on defense, and after an epic defensive collapse against the Bills in the Wild Card Round last season, they could be in trouble in 2022, especially after losing Jackson in free agency.

As for the Raiders, this is also a highly intriguing matchup for the Patriots as it will be the first time the two sides have met since McDaniels was hired as head coach in Las Vegas.

The 45-year-old has built an impressive lineup, and with the additions of star wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones, the Raiders will be a difficult team to play against in 2022.

The Patriots don't have any easy matchups this season, unless you consider the New York Jets, though they aren't even considered an "easy matchup" anymore after selecting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson II in the first round of the 2022 draft.

In addition to the games mentioned, the Patriots will also face more difficult quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

If they can't keep up, it'll be back to the drawing board for Belichick and Co.