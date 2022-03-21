Matt Ryan Reportedly Traded to Colts from Falcons for 2022 3rd-Round Pick

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Indianapolis Colts are acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in return for a 2022 third-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Falcons haven't torn their roster down to the studs, but they've missed the playoffs for four straight seasons. That led many to argue the franchise needed to move on from Ryan, who turns 37 on May 17.

At issue for the front office were the financial implications of trading away the four-time Pro Bowler. This move will save the Falcons $8.1 million but add $40.5 million in dead money to their 2022 salary cap.

Absorbing that kind of hit would've been a lot easier to swallow if Atlanta were replacing Ryan with Deshaun Watson. With Watson off the board, it's not immediately clear who will be running the Falcons offense in 2022.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield are among the best veterans realistically available.

Garafolo reported Marcus Mariota could be a target for Atlanta. Mariota and head coach Arthur Smith worked together with the Tennessee Titans. Mariota threw for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions in 63 games with Tennessee.

After passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones last year, this trade could provide the impetus for general manager Terry Fontenot to target a long-term successor to Ryan in the draft. That route isn't without risk, however, given the paucity of standout prospects at QB. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Liberty's Malik Willis were the only two signal-callers to crack the top 50 of Bleacher Report's big board.

By pursuing Mariota, the Falcons might be trying to buy themselves time before surveying the quarterback landscape more seriously next year.

For the Colts, a trade for an experienced QB was inevitable after they shipped Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis wasn't going to roll the dice with Sam Ehlinger or one of the rookies from the 2022 draft class.

Ryan is no longer the player who won an MVP in 2016, but remained a steady producer in 2022. He threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes.

The Colts won 11 games and reached the playoffs in 2020 while leaning on a 39-year-old Philip Rivers under center. Indianapolis' supporting cast is good enough that an elite quarterback isn't required to clinch a postseason berth.

The danger for general manager Chris Ballard is that Ryan's QBR has declined each year since he won MVP, hitting a career-low 46.1 in 2021, per Pro Football Reference. If Ryan's skills continue to diminish, then this trade could backfire.

There's also the fact that the Colts' quarterback turnover in recent years isn't sustainable.

Sooner or later, Ballard will have to identify a more permanent solution. Indianapolis has had to sacrifice a lot of cap space and draft capital to get Rivers, Wentz and now Ryan.

And the franchise won't have much to show for all of that if it doesn't win a Super Bowl within the next few years.