    Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: 'Heat Are Seen as a Legitimate Suitor for' Wizards Star

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 21, 2022

    When the Bradley Beal market inevitably sparks back into life in the offseason, the Miami Heat might be a player for the Washington Wizards star.

    The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Heat "are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home."

