Astros' Jose Altuve 'Surprised' Carlos Correa Signed 3-Year Contract with Twins

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was caught off guard when former teammate Carlos Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

"I was surprised. I wasn't expecting that," he told reporters. "Obviously we're going to miss him. He's a great player and a great guy inside the clubhouse. He was one of our leaders."

Altuve wasn't alone in being sad to see Correa go:

Altuve and Correa have been teammates in Houston since 2015, helping lead the Astros to six playoff berths, a World Series title and three Fall Classic appearances. Altuve has been named to five All-Star teams and won the 2017 MVP in that stretch. Correa was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and is a two-time All-Star.

But the shortstop also was the top remaining free agent left on the market before signing with the Twins, and Altuve was happy to see him sign for big money.

"Now that he's on another team, I'm happy for him," he said. "He got a great deal. Happy for him. I know he's going to play good. He's going to make the Twins better."

There's no doubt that the Astros will miss Correa, however. He hit .279 with 26 homers, 92 RBI, 104 runs and an .850 OPS in 2021, remaining one of the most lethal offensive shortstops in baseball.

In recent seasons, the Astros have watched two key players from that lineup depart, with outfielder George Springer signing with the Toronto Blue Jays last year.

Correa should be replaced by one of the team's top prospects, Jeremy Pena. But for Altuve, not having his friend around will be as difficult as losing Correa's impact on the diamond.

"We had dinner so many times," Altuve said. "We spent a lot of time in rooms together talking about different things. That's what I'm going to miss the most."