NFL Rumors: Robert Woods Traded from Rams to Titans for 2023 6th-Round Draft Pick

The Tennessee Titans have acquired Robert Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Rams will receive a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for the receiver, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated first reported the Titans had "real interest" in Woods.

The Rams had a surplus at receiver after signing veteran Allen Robinson to a three-year deal, per Schefter. Schefter noted the team also hopes to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Woods became a "prime trade candidate," per Schefter, with the wideout expected to recover from his torn ACL in time for training camp.

The knee injury ended Woods' 2021 season after just nine games, finishing with 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

It ended a run of three straight years of over 85 catches for Woods, averaging 1,096 receiving yards per season in this stretch. The 29-year-old has been a reliable possession receiver throughout his time in Los Angeles, averaging 5.4 catches per game during his five seasons.

This could be exactly what the Titans needed after releasing veteran Julio Jones.

Tennessee had a clear No. 1 option in A.J. Brown, but depth was a question mark with Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers currently unsigned. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the only receiver besides Brown still on the roster who had more than 100 receiving yards last season.

Woods gives the team with a proven option who can take pressure off Brown and bring more balance to the Titans offense.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, Tennessee will hope this addition puts the squad one step closer to a Super Bowl title.