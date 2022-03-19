Packers Rumors: Robert Tonyan Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Davante Adams Trade

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Tight end Robert Tonyan is reportedly set to return for a fifth season with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are bringing back the 27-year-old on a one-year contract. Tonyan has spent his entire four-year playing career in Green Bay.

Retaining Tonyan was a significant move for the Packers after they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning for an 18th season in 2022, it's important for Green Bay to keep weapons he's comfortable with.

Tonyan emerged as Rodgers' favorite red-zone target during the 2020 season when he enjoyed a breakout year and tied for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11. He also recorded career highs of 52 receptions and 586 yards that year.

Tonyan's 2021 season was cut short by a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the year with 18 catches for 204 yards and two scores.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette pointed out that Tonyan's injury likely impacted his market in free agency, paving the way for the Packers to bring him back on a team-friendly deal.

It remains to be seen whether Tonyan will be able to recover in time for Week 1 of the regular season. While he's out, Green Bay will continue to rotate Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis at tight end.