Former Arizona HC Sean Miller Reportedly Agrees to 6-Year Contract with Xavier

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Sean Miller is back at Xavier.

The former head coach of the Musketeers and Arizona Wildcats is returning to Xavier on a six-year deal, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

He reportedly chose the Musketeers over South Carolina.

