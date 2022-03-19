Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons Reportedly Agree to 2-year Contract

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Cordarrelle Patterson will return to the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Saturday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter reported Patterson will sign for two years.

The four-time All-Pro set a career high in yards from scrimmage in 2021 after running for 618 yards and six touchdowns and catching 52 passes for 548 yards and five scores.

