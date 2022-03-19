Yankees Rumors: Trevor Story 'a Possibility' After Carlos Correa's Twins Contract

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

After refraining from signing several other big-name free agents this offseason, the New York Yankees are reportedly in the mix for free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Story has "emerged [as] a possibility" for the Yanks and is "at least under consideration" for the team.

Heyman also reported that Story is believed to be "very open" to a short-term contract that includes opt-out clauses.

Heyman compared the potential Story deal to the contract free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, which was a three-year, $105.3 million deal that includes opt outs after the first two seasons, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 29-year-old Story is unquestionably the biggest-ticket free agent left on the market after the signing flurry of the past week.

Story was part of an elite group of middle infielders when free agency started, but the rest of them are off the market with Correa going to Minnesota, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien signing with the Texas Rangers and Javier Baez joining the Detroit Tigers.

Top options at other positions are also off the board, such as Kris Bryant (Colorado Rockies), Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Max Scherzer (New York Mets).

Story was a highly productive player in his six seasons with the Rockies, earning two All-Star nods and two Silver Slugger Awards during that time.

In addition to clubbing at least 35 home runs in a season twice, Story hit at least 24 homers each year in Colorado aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

The Texas native's best seasons occurred in 2018 and 2019, when he put up career highs in most major categories.

After hitting .291 with 37 home runs, 108 RBI, 88 runs scored and 27 stolen bases in 2018, Story followed it up with a .294 average, 35 homers, 85 RBI, 111 runs and 23 steals in 2019.

Also, had the 2020 season been a full campaign, Story may have put up monster numbers again, as he hit .289 with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and 41 runs in 59 games, as well as a National League-leading 15 steals and four triples.

Story's perceived value did drop off a bit coming off a down 2021 season that saw him hit .251 with 24 home runs, 75 RBI, 88 runs and 20 steals, but he would still represent a big upgrade for the Yanks.

With Gleyber Torres struggling to establish himself at shortstop, the Yankees moved him to second base last season, which seemed to be a much better fit.

The Yankees used Gio Urshela at shortstop quite often because of the move, but New York traded Urshela and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Josh Donaldson, utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt earlier this week.

New York also re-signed free-agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo, meaning first base, second base and third base are all essentially locked in.

The Yankees could enter the season with Kiner-Falefa at shortstop or even use D.J. LeMahieu in that spot at times, but they would likely both be better off as super utility guys due to their versatility.

Because of that, finding an unquestioned option at shortstop would go a long way toward rounding out the lineup, and Story fits the bill.

In order to land Story, however, the Yankees seemingly have to beat out some stiff competition. Heyman reported Friday that the San Francisco Giants and the rival Boston Red Sox are two of the four teams in on Story.

Like the Yankees, the Red Sox have had a fairly quiet offseason, so signing Story out from under the Sox would be a big win for New York in addition to everything Story would bring to the table.

It is difficult to imagine that the Yankees have done enough to vault into championship contender status after finishing third in the American League East last season and losing to Boston in the AL Wild Card Game, but signing Story would conceivably get them closer.