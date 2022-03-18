5-Star SG Jared McCain Commits to Duke over Gonzaga, Houston, More

Lance King/Getty Images

As Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski begins the last NCAA tournament of his legendary career, the Blue Devils are still poised for success after his departure.

On Friday, Duke landed a commitment from class of 2023 5-star shooting guard Jared McCain. According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, McCain gives the Blue Devils three 5-star recruits in 2023 class and a total of six 5-star commitments since Jon Scheyer was named Krzyzewski's replacement.

McCain said his relationship with Scheyer and the rest of the Duke coaching staff were major factors in his decision.

"I formed a great relationship with Jon Scheyer and staff that was second to none," McCain told ESPN. "He would call me after both wins and losses and offer great advice."

He also lauded the assistant coaches, adding, "Chris Carrawell and Nolan Smith are cool guys and strong communicators. Chris Carrawell was the point person for me. He is one of my favorite people. He has amazing energy and talks with me and treats me like his own. He played there and made Duke feel special."

A 6'2", 175-pound junior at Centennial High School in Corona, California, McCain is ranked as the No. 2 shooting guard in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite. Before he committed to Duke, he also had offers from Gonzaga, Kansas and Houston, among other schools.

Krzyzewski, who has coached the Blue Devils for 42 seasons, announced last June that he would be stepping down after this season and he named Scheyer as his successor. McCain said he got to spend time with Coach K during his recruiting trip.

"I did not think I was going to spend a lot of time with him," he said. "But he took a lot of time for me and my parents. He told how special Duke was and will be in the future."

The other 5-star recruits joining McCain in the class of 2023 are Sean Stewart and Caleb Foster. According to Borzello, no other program in the country has more than one 5-star commitment for next year at this point.