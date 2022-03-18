MLB Rumors: Trevor Story to Decide Between Giants, Red Sox, More Suitors 'Soon'

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Free-agent shortstop Trevor Story will soon decide between signing with the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants or two other unnamed teams, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports, who provided more insight into the decision-making process.

Story, 29, hit .251 (.801 OPS) with 24 home runs and 75 RBI last season. He's a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger who has spent all six of his MLB campaigns with the Colorado Rockies.

Heyman reported Thursday that the Boston Red Sox had set their sights on Story after losing out on first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Story would likely have to move to second base, though, with Xander Bogaerts occupying shortstop. Heyman also mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins as possibilities.

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic provided insight on how Story would fit the Giants' roster if he was willing to play multiple positions, a la the Dodgers' Chris Taylor.

If Story is looking for a place to win, then Boston and San Francisco are good places to start.

The Red Sox went 92-70 last year and reached the American League Championship Series, where they fell to the Houston Astros. The Giants finished with an MLB-best 107-55 record but lost to the 106-win Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Story would help either team maintain its status as one of the best teams in baseball. He's averaged 34 home runs over his past six seasons, and he sports a lifetime .863 OPS.

That would be a welcome sight in Boston or San Francisco as both teams look to bolster their batting order with the April 7 Opening Day rapidly approaching.