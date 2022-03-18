MLB Rumors: Extra-Inning 'Ghost Runner' Rule Likely to Return for 2022 Season

Set Number: X163760 TK1

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering bringing back the ghost runner on second base for games that go to extra innings, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Per that report, "MLB is listening to managers who want to avoid testing arms after short spring."

