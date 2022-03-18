No. 2 Kentucky Upset by No. 15 Saint Peter's in OT for March Madness Stunner

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

If your bracket wasn't busted already, it probably is now.

The No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks defeated No. 2 Kentucky 85-79 in overtime for what's likely to be the biggest upset of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Daryl Banks III and Doug Edert earned themselves special places in tourney lore by scoring 27 and 20 points apiece to power their school to the shocking victory.

A lot of fans had their brackets undone by Iowa's 67-63 loss to Richmond. While Kentucky had to contend with defending champion Baylor, Purdue and UCLA in the East region, many likely projected the Wildcats to at least reach the Sweet 16.

Now, that's all in tatters.

The enormity of this result for Saint Peter's shouldn't go unnoticed, either.

For Kentucky, this is the first time it has lost in the first round under head coach John Calipari.

The Wildcats missed the Big Dance altogether last year, and that 2012 national championship keeps getting further and further away. Despite everything he has helped the program achieve, the heat might be turning up for Calipari in Lexington.

In the final minute of the second half, it looked like the Wildcats would manage to hold on.

Kellan Grady, who had missed his first five three-point attempts, put them ahead with 49 seconds remaining after connecting from beyond the arc. The Peacocks remained unfazed as Edert drove into the paint and watched his floater bounce off the front rim and in.

TyTy Washington Jr. had an opportunity to win the game in the final seconds but saw his jumper miss the mark to force overtime.

The extra frame didn't get off to a great start for UK as a pair of layups for Washington didn't fall and Oscar Tshiebwe missed two free throws. The Wildcats shot 23-of-35 from the charity stripe, which was a major factor in the outcome.

Tshiebwe scored four quick points to give Kentucky a slim cushion, but Edert tied the game at 75 from long range with 2:41 on the clock.

Banks sank two free throws to put Saint Peter's up 77-76 with 1:45 remaining, and the Peacocks never trailed for the rest of the period. Washington tried to make things interesting with a late three, but Kentucky couldn't complete the comeback.

Saint Peter's will look to continue its Cinderella run when it meets No. 7 Murray State or No. 10 San Francisco in the second round on Saturday.