Jets' D.J. Reed Says Seahawks Made 'Disrespectful' Contract Offer in Free Agency

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Cornerback D.J. Reed spent the last two years with the Seattle Seahawks but signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday. That change of scenery was seemingly made easier after Seattle made him a contract offer he didn't particularly appreciate.

"They made me an offer, but the offer, in my opinion and my agent's opinion, was disrespectful for my level of play and the player I am," he told reporters Thursday. "I don't want to get into specifics because I don't want to bash anybody or do anything like that, but I definitely know my worth should be more. That's how I feel. I'm grateful to be a Jet."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.