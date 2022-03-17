MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos Still Interests Phillies After Kyle Schwarber Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done upgrading their outfield.

A day after the team reportedly signed Kyle Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million deal, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported that the Phillies are still interested in free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos.

The Miami Marlins also reportedly are targeting the slugger.

