Panthers Rumors: Deshaun Watson Talks with Texans 'Quiet' amid Falcons, Saints Buzz

The Carolina Panthers are "increasingly unlikely" to acquire Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.

"Barring a last-minute Hail Mary, all signs are pointing Deshaun Watson in a direction other than Charlotte," Person reported, adding, "It's been quiet on the Watson front at the Panthers' offices Thursday."

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Watson is set to decide between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints, Falcons, Panthers and Cleveland Browns met with the quarterback this week in an effort to convince him to waive his no-trade clause, per ProFootballTalk.

