Report: Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Squashed Super Bowl LV Beef After Safety Apologized

If free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu wants to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he reportedly won't have to worry about any lingering "beef" with quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that any disagreement between the two after Super Bowl LV was "quashed" when Brady apologized to Mathieu via text message. In fact, they now have a "great friendship."

The two exchanged words during Tampa Bay's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in that title game, and Mathieu then said in a deleted tweet that Brady "called me something I won't repeat."

Laine was responding to a tweet from Mathieu that said "Family Fun" with a picture that includes himself and Todd Bowles' children. Bowles is the defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers, so it is easy to speculate that there may have been some recruiting involved.

"I have not heard anything on this front," Laine wrote. "I don't know what Mathieu's asking price is. It could be too high for a team that used three safeties last year. I do know Tom loves to recruit and there’s a real fondness there though."

As for the Super Bowl where there was seemingly an issue, there may have been some frustration on Mathieu's part as Brady threw for 201 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.

However, that is now in the past, and Mathieu is someone who could help the defense in Tampa Bay or anywhere else as a game-changer in the secondary.

The LSU product is a three-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl during his three years with the Chiefs. He previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans and finished the 2021 campaign with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack and one defensive touchdown.

Yet Kansas City appears to be moving on this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal with safety Justin Reid, while ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin noted the team didn't offer Mathieu a contract.

That means teams such as the Buccaneers will have a chance to sign him this offseason.