Bucs Fan Andrew Rice Auctioning Tom Brady TD Ball for Charity in Honor of Late Mother

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Andrew Rice is reportedly auctioning Tom Brady's 608th career touchdown pass for charity to honor his mother after she died of cancer.

TMZ Sports reported Mike Evans caught the touchdown during Tampa Bay's game against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14, 2021, and gave the ball to Rice in the crowd. It was Evans' 71st touchdown, which tied the Buccaneers' all-time record.

Rice is auctioning the ball and a number of Brady rookie cards. The auction begins Wednesday and runs through March 25.

TMZ noted experts believe Rice could generate $100,000 with the auction.

The touchdown pass came during a 29-19 loss for the Buccaneers. Brady threw for two touchdowns, but the offense managed just 19 points and struggled overall against the Washington defense.