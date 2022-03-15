Michael Beasley Discusses Mental Health, More in Interview: 'I'm Tired, Bro'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Ex-NBA forward Michael Beasley appeared on The Pivot podcast and discussed a range of topics, including his personal journey and mental health amid numerous hardships in his life.

Beasley sat down with ex-NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder to discuss his path. A rundown of the conversation reads as follows:

"Breaking down how everyone in his life has stolen from him and created a narrative based on their own judgements of his reactions, Beasley tell Ryan, Fred and Channing how he’s done trying and ready to give up.

"Fighting through emotions, the guys talk his NBA career, the loss of his mother, relationship with Kevin Durant and his current mental health as they try to work through what comes next for the once NBA superstar. Beas finds it important to talk about his own narrative instead of letting everyone think they know what goes on his life."

Beasley specifically discussed how numerous people in his life took advantage of him and stole from him, including his own mother.

"I don't know no one that ain't stole from me," Beasley said, per TMZ Sports. "Everybody except for my kids stole from me."

"Every step of the way, I asked for help."

He also spoke about how mentally and physically exhausted he currently was as Clark tried to lift his spirits.

"I've been trying to find good people for so long," Beasley said. "I'm tired, bro."

Beasley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft. One year earlier, his childhood friend Kevin Durant went No. 2 overall in the draft.

Chris Haynes (then of ESPN) broke down their relationship in a March 1, 2018, article.

"Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley are childhood friends from Prince George's County, Maryland. They played on the same AAU team and the same high school team. They both chose a Big 12 college, they both were named the conference players of the year as freshmen and they both were No. 2 picks in back-to-back NBA drafts following their lone collegiate seasons."

When Crowder asked if Beasley talks with Durant today, he said that he doesn't talk to anyone right now.

Taylor said that was a problem, and Beasley responded as follows.

"It's not a problem because I've spoken to people. I'm not going to make my problems your problems."

Clark, Crowder and Taylor all tried to encourage him.

"Folks love you, dog," Clark said. "Nobody want to see you go through this."

Crowder added (per TMZ Sports): "You have kids. I have kids. Come to my house. We can get bounce houses for the kids, we can sit back on the porch, drink a couple beers, drink some wine, hang out."

Beasley carved out a solid 11-year NBA career with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 12.4 points per game with a career-high 19.2 PPG in 2010-11 with the T-Wolves.

He starred at Kansas State during his lone year in school, finishing with 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.