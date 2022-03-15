Matt Olson, Braves Agree to 8-Year, $168M Contract Extension After Trade with A's

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Matt Olson is going to be with the Atlanta Braves for the foreseeable future.

The first baseman, who was recently traded to the team from the Oakland Athletics, signed an eight-year, $168 million extension Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

