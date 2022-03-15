NFL Rumors: Chase Winovich Traded from Patriots to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to trade defensive end Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported details of the deal. It can become official Wednesday when the 2022 league year gets underway.

Winovich enjoyed a strong start to his career with the Pats after being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft. He compiled 75 total tackles, 11 sacks, two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble in 32 appearances across his first two seasons.

The 26-year-old University of Michigan product missed four games with a hamstring injury last season, however, and saw his role reduced even when healthy. He tallied just 11 total tackles and no sacks in 2021.

He posted a statement on Twitter following news of the trade:

Winovich could compete for a starting role opposite Myles Garrett if Cleveland doesn't make a huge splash at defensive end during the offseason.

Meanwhile, Wilson put together a solid rookie season for the Browns in 2019, when he recorded 82 total tackles. His role dipped over the past two years, including a 42-tackle year in 2021.

The linebacker said in August he nearly retired during the 2020 season because of a lingering knee injury, but finding out he had a son on the way provided the motivation to keep playing.

"I was down. I wanted to quit at times, but I found a way to keep myself motivated to get through last season," Wilson told reporters. "This offseason I just had a lot of time to think. Finding out that I had a son on the way, it really motivated me to work extremely hard this offseason. That's what I did."

Now he'll get a fresh start in New England, where he'll likely be given a chance to battle with Ja'Whaun Bentley for a starting job at outside linebacker.

All told, it seems like a win-win trade on the surface with both teams getting a possible starter in exchange for a player who'd fallen out of favor within their defense.