Report: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Restructure Contract; Creates $7.1M in Cap Space

The Arizona Cardinals and DeAndre Hopkins agreed to restructure his contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The $10.65 million Hopkins was to receive as a roster bonus will now be considered a signing bonus. That opens up $7.1 million in new salary-cap space for the Cardinals this offseason, per Yates.

Arizona has already lost Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Edmonds agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, while Kirk can collect as much as $84 million over four years from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's still time for the Cardinals to retain Chandler Jones, though, and their newfound financial flexibility makes a reunion easier to accomplish.

And of course, questions regarding Kyler Murray's future continue to hang over the organization. Murray may not be hitting free agency until at least 2024, but his agent confirmed in February the two-time Pro Bowler would like a new contract:

General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury received contract extensions earlier this month, which presumably takes both off the hot seat.

Still, both should be operating with a level of urgency after Arizona sputtered down the stretch for the second year in a row en route to an NFC Wild Card Round exit. Simply making the playoffs isn't enough to qualify as a success in 2022.

This is also the last opportunity for the front office to capitalize on Murray's rookie deal. Murray is due to count for $11.4 million against the salary cap before the Cardinals are on the hook for a $29.7 million club option in 2023.

At least in terms of finances, building a championship-caliber roster around Murray won't be any easier than it is right now.

The Cardinals aren't suddenly flush with cash after Hopkins' restructure, but they have given themselves a little more wiggle room to improve the roster.