Jarvis Landry Rumors: Chiefs, Saints Showing Most Interest in Former Browns WR

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is reportedly already drawing interest from potential suitors in free agency after his release on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints have shown the "most interest" in Landry so far.

Landry spent the last four years in Cleveland. He was set to make $16 million in 2022 and the team decided to part ways with him in a cost-cutting move. The Browns had acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and his $20 million salary from the Dallas Cowboys.

An eight-year veteran, Landry has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. A knee sprain limited him to 12 games in 2021, but he still led Cleveland with 52 receptions. He finished with career lows of 570 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

When he's fully healthy, Landry can be a team's No. 1 receiver. His veteran presence would also be a welcome addition to any locker room.

The Chiefs boast one of the best receiving corps led by wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Landry would fit nicely alongside with them as he would give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a consistent option underneath while opening things up for Hill in the deep passing game.

The Saints were without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas for the entire 2021 season due to foot surgery. No wideout totaled more than 700 receiving yards, with Marquez Callaway leading the team with 698. If the team is able to add Landry alongside a healthy Thomas, it would work wonders for New Orleans' passing attack.