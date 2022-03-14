Indian Wells Tennis 2022: Rafael Nadal Wins, Daniil Medvedev Upset in Monday's Action

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Daniil Medvedev suffered a significant upset in the round of 32 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Monday, while Rafael Nadal blew by Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the round of 16.

France's Gael Monfils, who is seeded No. 26, came back from a set down to defeat Medvedev, the top-ranked player in the world, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Nadal, the fourth-ranked player, beat Evans 7-5, 6-3.

Here's a look at Monday's results and a deeper look into Medvedev's loss, Nadal's victory and more.

Men's Singles Results

Gael Monfils def. Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Carlos Alcaraz def. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0

Rafael Nadal def. Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3

Women's Singles Results

Veronika Kudermetova def. Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 0-2 via walkover

Daria Saville def. Elise Mertens 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Maria Sakkari def. Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0

Marketa Vondrousova def. Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Viktorija Golubic def. Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (4)

Medvedev won 10 straight points against Monfils to capture the first set, but the Frenchman continued to frustrate the Russian in the second and third sets.

Monfils got out to a 3-1 start in the second set before Medvedev bounced back with two straight games to tie at 3-3. However, Monfils took the next three games and won the last point of the set with an impressive underarm serve.

Medvedev was increasingly frustrated in the third set, smashing his racquet on the floor after Monfils took a 3-0 lead. He was unable to fight back, as Monfils closed out a memorable win 6-1 in the final set.

This was Medvedev's first tournament since taking over as the top-ranked player, but his early exit means that Novak Djokovic will once again be on top in a week.

However, Medvedev can reclaim the top spot by making the semifinals at the Miami Open, which starts later this month. Djokovic cannot compete in the event because he is unable to travel to the United States as he remains unvaccinated.

As for Monfils, the last time he defeated a No. 1-ranked player was in 2009 when he defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha.

Nadal, meanwhile, has yet to lose a match this season and became the first man to reach 400 singles wins at ATP Masters events with his win over Evans on Monday.

However, Evans put up a good fight in the first set against Nadal, who had to rally from down 3-1. The Spaniard leveled things up at 4-4, and after things moved to 5-5, Nadal took the set when Evans double-faulted.

Nadal took control of the second set immediately, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. He closed out the victory in just under two hours.

The BNP Paribas Open final is set for Sunday, and Nadal will hope to make it there to keep his unbeaten streak alive.

On the women's side, Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 4 seed Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in what was one of the more thrilling matches of the day. Vondrousova was down 4-2 in the third set before powering back for the victory in what was her third career win over Kontaveit.

Vondrousova's win over Kontaveit was her first top-10 win since winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year. She will now meet No. 21 seed Veronika Kudermetova, who knocked out Naomi Osaka, in the round of 16.