Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Colts Still Interested, Steelers 'Out' on 49ers QB

The Indianapolis Colts continue to weigh a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, have taken themselves out of the running after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported they agreed to a two-year contract with Mitchell Trubisky.

